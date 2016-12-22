Man writes heartbreaking post after l...

Man writes heartbreaking post after losing pregnant girlfriend in car accident

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: WTEN-TV Albany

"You made me promise not to announce our baby to the world until 20 weeks when we found out the sex," Brandon Forseth wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. Oregon State Police confirm Kylee Bruce, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident after losing control of her car and being struck by another vehicle on a highway in Bend, Oregon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTEN-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07) Dec 16 Tmk 250
Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06) Nov '16 Tere 82
Moving to Bend and need to work! Oct '16 Crazyheart1297 1
Green by the OZ? Sep '16 Work24-7 1
Red door paint Sep '16 Reality 1
Is Madras Corrupt? (Mar '07) Aug '16 Fckmadraspopo 16
News Stormy evening: Lightning hits Redmond homes, s... Jul '16 Keira 1
See all Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bend Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Deschutes County was issued at December 26 at 4:04AM PST

Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Bend, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,561 • Total comments across all topics: 277,351,021

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC