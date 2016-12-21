Man and 10-year-old boy killed in cra...

Man and 10-year-old boy killed in crash north of Bend

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: OregonLive.com

The Bulletin reports that police responded to the crash involving three vehicles on Monday evening just south of Madras on Highway 97. Oregon State Police say a vehicle was heading north on the highway when it drifted across the median and into oncoming traffic. The vehicle hit one car and then another head-on, police said.

