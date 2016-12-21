Man and 10-year-old boy killed in crash north of Bend
The Bulletin reports that police responded to the crash involving three vehicles on Monday evening just south of Madras on Highway 97. Oregon State Police say a vehicle was heading north on the highway when it drifted across the median and into oncoming traffic. The vehicle hit one car and then another head-on, police said.
