Lewis & Clark physics professor, physics consultant killed in U.S. 26 crash

Two of the three people killed Monday evening in a crash on U.S. 26 were known well in Portland's physics community. Shannon O'Leary, 39, and Adam Clausen, 37, both of Portland, were killed in the crash reported at about 4 p.m. on the highway near milepost 86 on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation.

