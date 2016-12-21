La Pine Man Accused of Attempted Kidn...

La Pine Man Accused of Attempted Kidnapping

Tuesday Dec 13

A La Pine man was arrested Sunday evening for second degree attempted kidnapping after an incident involving a young boy at the Bend Walmart. According to Bend Police, 32-year-old Dennis Anderson, Junior was seen following the two-year old and mirroring his actions.

