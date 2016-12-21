Kate Grace's Big Year

Kate Grace's Big Year

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Runner's World

Kate Grace's first season on the world-championship level was full of surprise and delight. In July, she pushed past two prerace favorites - who had tangled and fallen - to win the 800-meter 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials and set a personal record.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Runner's World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07) Dec 16 Tmk 250
Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06) Nov '16 Tere 82
Moving to Bend and need to work! Oct '16 Crazyheart1297 1
Green by the OZ? Sep '16 Work24-7 1
Red door paint Sep '16 Reality 1
Is Madras Corrupt? (Mar '07) Aug '16 Fckmadraspopo 16
News Stormy evening: Lightning hits Redmond homes, s... Jul '16 Keira 1
See all Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bend Forum Now

Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bend, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,863 • Total comments across all topics: 277,404,380

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC