Go Fund Me site created for 4-year-old of parents killed in crash
A Go Fund Me account has been set up for the 4-year-old son of Adam Clausen and Shannon O'Leary, who were killed Monday evening in a car crash on U.S. 26. Money raised in the campaign for their child, Felix, will be used to pay for his support and future education, says the Go Fund Me site . "Their son is with family where he is receiving the best love and support possible," a family friend, Becky Boyd of Bend, said in an email.
