Deschutes County Celebrates 100th Birthday
Whereas, after years of heated debate, Deschutes County was created on December 13, 1916 and Bend was established as the county seat. Whereas, on December 19, 1916, leaders convened to select the first officers of Deschutes County.
Read more at KBND-AM Bend.
