Council To Sign Anti-Harassment Proclamation
The Council recognizes that when people stand silently by and allow these things to happen that more intolerance and hatred and violence can occur. And, across the nation, people have successfully stood up against racist and anti-immigrant and anti-Semitic bigotry and things of that nature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Dec 16
|Tmk
|250
|Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Tere
|82
|Moving to Bend and need to work!
|Oct '16
|Crazyheart1297
|1
|Green by the OZ?
|Sep '16
|Work24-7
|1
|Red door paint
|Sep '16
|Reality
|1
|Is Madras Corrupt? (Mar '07)
|Aug '16
|Fckmadraspopo
|16
|Stormy evening: Lightning hits Redmond homes, s...
|Jul '16
|Keira
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC