Bend police officer fatally shot moto...

Bend police officer fatally shot motorist while trying to arrest him after erratic driving, polic...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: OregonLive.com

State police are investigating an officer-involved fatal shooting during a traffic stop in downtown Bend Friday night, police said. A Bend police officer shot and killed a 31-year-old motorist Friday night after officers spotted him driving erratically, stopped his car and then had difficulty taking him into custody, according to state police Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07) Dec 16 Tmk 250
Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06) Nov '16 Tere 82
Moving to Bend and need to work! Oct '16 Crazyheart1297 1
Green by the OZ? Sep '16 Work24-7 1
Red door paint Sep '16 Reality 1
Is Madras Corrupt? (Mar '07) Aug '16 Fckmadraspopo 16
News Stormy evening: Lightning hits Redmond homes, s... Jul '16 Keira 1
See all Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bend Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Deschutes County was issued at December 27 at 1:34PM PST

Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Bend, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,769 • Total comments across all topics: 277,380,318

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC