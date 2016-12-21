Bend PD Investigate 7-11 Armed Robbery
An employee says two men entered the store at around 3:45 a.m., displayed a firearm and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects, police released surveillance photos of the men dressed in hats, scarves gloves and jackets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Dec 16
|Tmk
|250
|Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Tere
|82
|Moving to Bend and need to work!
|Oct '16
|Crazyheart1297
|1
|Green by the OZ?
|Sep '16
|Work24-7
|1
|Red door paint
|Sep '16
|Reality
|1
|Is Madras Corrupt? (Mar '07)
|Aug '16
|Fckmadraspopo
|16
|Stormy evening: Lightning hits Redmond homes, s...
|Jul '16
|Keira
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC