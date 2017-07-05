Man in custody after shooting, standoff at Benbrook home
Benbrook police have reportedly ended a standoff with an armed man who shot one family member and barricaded himself in a home Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to San Angelo Avenue in Benbrook at 11:44 a.m., according to a spokesman for the department.
