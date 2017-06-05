Wife of former Cliburn winner deemed competent to stand trial in deaths of children

After an extended stay at a state mental hospital, the estranged wife of former Cliburn winner Vadym Kholodenko is back in Tarrant County Jail after she was deemed competent to stand trial in the deaths of the couple's two young daughters. Tsygankova, who turned 33 last month, is accused of smothering Michaela Kholodenko, 1, and Nika Kholodenko, 5, on March 17, 2016.

