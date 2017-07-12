Nearly 20,000 Oncor customers in North Texas without power Saturday morning
Nearly 20,000 North Texas Oncor customers were in the same boat Saturday morning, 13,811 of those in Tarrant County as of 8:50 a.m. Oncor spokesman Kris Spears said that all of Oncor's Tarrant County crews were responding to reported outages. Crews from neighboring counties, which weren't hit as hard as Tarrant County was in overnight and early morning storms, were being brought in to help restore power to affected customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Benbrook Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rainbow Lounge, destroyed by fire, will reopen ...
|3 hr
|Earl
|2
|Paschal High School Rich Kids (Jun '15)
|Jul 3
|Dana Arnn
|6
|Sightings Prompt Alligator Warning In North Texas (Jun '08)
|Jun 30
|Crocodile J
|52
|Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13)
|Jun 28
|Grayson
|15
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Jun 27
|Nac girl
|298
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|19
|Family Sues After Woman Dies From Pedicure (May '06)
|Jun 23
|Laredo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Benbrook Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC