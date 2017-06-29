Insanity defense planned for pianista...

Insanity defense planned for pianista s wife accused of smothering her children

Defense attorneys will argue that Sofya Tsygankova, the estranged wife of former Cliburn winner Vadym Kholodenko, was insane when she killed the couple's two young daughters last year, court documents indicate. Joetta Keene, Tsygankova's defense attorney, filed notice Friday of the intent to raise the insanity defense in Tsygankova's two pending capital murder cases.

