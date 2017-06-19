Adia to challenge Granger in District...

Adia to challenge Granger in District 12 race

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Wise County Messenger Online

STUMP SPEECH - Vanessa Adia discusses her platform with a group of Wise County Democrats Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wise County Messenger Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Benbrook Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family Sues After Woman Dies From Pedicure (May '06) 8 hr Keyanna 4
Victor(Vitaliy) Falkovich 20 hr Michelle 1
Blacks shooting people on Las Vegas Trail (Jul '16) 21 hr Michelle 2
Want conservative wife to be turned out (Nov '15) 21 hr Michelle 3
lesbians (Apr '11) 22 hr Michelle 4
tonya so called christian (Jan '11) 22 hr Michelle 2
jews or a thorn in the worlds side (Oct '10) 23 hr Michelle 5
See all Benbrook Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Benbrook Forum Now

Benbrook Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Benbrook Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Benbrook, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,747 • Total comments across all topics: 281,927,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC