Continue reading Teen drowns after ca...

Continue reading Teen drowns after canoe capsizes on Benbrook Lake

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Multiple local agencies helped Benbrook Fire Department about 8:45 p.m. Saturday night at the south side of Benbrook Lake southwest of Fort Worth near 5200 Peninsula Rd. A body was recovered about 10:40 p.m. "A teenager hit his head and went underwater and didn't come back up," said Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Kyle Clay. Become a Digital Subscriber for unlimited access to all of Dallas News and SportsDay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Benbrook Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Sitter often left babies alone (Aug '06) May 18 JlS 24
News Triple Shooting in Fort Worth at Apartment Comp... May 15 Scott Cameron 1
News Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian ... May 14 Laredo 1
gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16) May 13 IpromiseIloveAmer... 32
tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11) May 12 Alphaangel90 4
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16) May 9 Mark Malick 13
Dollar General Mar '17 Booty liqr 1
See all Benbrook Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Benbrook Forum Now

Benbrook Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Benbrook Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Benbrook, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,949 • Total comments across all topics: 281,173,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC