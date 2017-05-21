Continue reading Teen drowns after canoe capsizes on Benbrook Lake

Multiple local agencies helped Benbrook Fire Department about 8:45 p.m. Saturday night at the south side of Benbrook Lake southwest of Fort Worth near 5200 Peninsula Rd. A body was recovered about 10:40 p.m. "A teenager hit his head and went underwater and didn't come back up," said Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Kyle Clay. Become a Digital Subscriber for unlimited access to all of Dallas News and SportsDay.

