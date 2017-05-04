Target, Wal-Mart spending millions to...

Target, Wal-Mart spending millions to remodel stores. Is yours on the list?

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

You may have noticed construction workers in the aisles along with food and clothing as you've been shopping at Target or Wal-Mart recently. The discount giants are spending millions this year to renovate area stores, providing a makeover as more shoppers are turning online to buy everything from clothes to groceries.

