Fort Worth school gets new salad bar ...

Fort Worth school gets new salad bar to help kids eat healthier lunches

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: NewsTarget.com

Getting kids to eat their vegetables just became easier. In Fort Worth, Texas at least.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Benbrook Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Nea... 3 hr Al Sharpton 3
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion Apr 24 Mike Good 12
Dana Kale Apr 24 Wondering 1
Rodeo farts smell so good! Apr 22 Moo Farts 1
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) Apr 20 connieb 292
Dollar General Mar '17 Booty liqr 1
News Man Drowns During Party At Lake Benbrook (May '08) Feb '17 toady 17
See all Benbrook Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Benbrook Forum Now

Benbrook Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Benbrook Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Benbrook, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,827 • Total comments across all topics: 280,636,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC