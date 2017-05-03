Fort Worth District 7 race puts focus on improving academics
Candidates for the Fort Worth school board's District 7 seat promise to support educators, parents and the superintendent to turn failing schools into strong academic programs. The contest for District 7 is one of four school board races on May 6. District 7 , which includes Benbrook schools and Western Hills High School, includes an area south of Camp Bowie Boulevard and extends west to the Tarrant County line and southwest to Benbrook.
Benbrook Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|May 1
|Linda
|293
|greg "racer" allen
|Apr 29
|just wondering
|1
|Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Nea...
|Apr 28
|Al Sharpton
|3
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16)
|Apr 24
|Mike Good
|12
|Dana Kale
|Apr 24
|Wondering
|1
|Dollar General
|Mar '17
|Booty liqr
|1
|Man Drowns During Party At Lake Benbrook (May '08)
|Feb '17
|toady
|17
