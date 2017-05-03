Fort Worth District 7 race puts focus...

Fort Worth District 7 race puts focus on improving academics

Sunday Apr 23 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Candidates for the Fort Worth school board's District 7 seat promise to support educators, parents and the superintendent to turn failing schools into strong academic programs. The contest for District 7 is one of four school board races on May 6. District 7 , which includes Benbrook schools and Western Hills High School, includes an area south of Camp Bowie Boulevard and extends west to the Tarrant County line and southwest to Benbrook.

