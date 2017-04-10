District 3 Fort Worth council candida...

District 3 Fort Worth council candidates spending big dollars in race

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Incumbent W.B. "Zim" Zimmerman and challenger Brian Byrd aren't mincing words in their campaign for the District 3 seat on the Fort Worth City Council, a race that has drawn big donations, seen big spending and stirred some commotion over the placement of campaign signs. Byrd has raised nearly $95,000 in campaign contributions, about half of that before he could even file for a place on the ballot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

