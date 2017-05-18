Crime 11 mins ago 10:02 a.m.Lockdown lifted at Benbrook school after report of student with gun
Western Hills High School was on lockdown early Friday as police investigated a report that a student had a gun. Police went to a bus stop outside an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Centre Court in Fort Worth in response to a report of a person with a weapon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Benbrook Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Sitter often left babies alone (Aug '06)
|Thu
|JlS
|24
|Triple Shooting in Fort Worth at Apartment Comp...
|May 15
|Scott Cameron
|1
|Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian ...
|May 14
|Laredo
|1
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|May 13
|IpromiseIloveAmer...
|32
|tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11)
|May 12
|Alphaangel90
|4
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16)
|May 9
|Mark Malick
|13
|Dollar General
|Mar '17
|Booty liqr
|1
Find what you want!
Search Benbrook Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC