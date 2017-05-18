Crime 11 mins ago 10:02 a.m.Lockdown ...

Crime 11 mins ago 10:02 a.m.Lockdown lifted at Benbrook school after report of student with gun

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

Western Hills High School was on lockdown early Friday as police investigated a report that a student had a gun. Police went to a bus stop outside an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Centre Court in Fort Worth in response to a report of a person with a weapon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Benbrook Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Sitter often left babies alone (Aug '06) Thu JlS 24
News Triple Shooting in Fort Worth at Apartment Comp... May 15 Scott Cameron 1
News Graduate, 14, youngest ever at Texas Christian ... May 14 Laredo 1
gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16) May 13 IpromiseIloveAmer... 32
tattoo shop for sale (Jun '11) May 12 Alphaangel90 4
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion (Nov '16) May 9 Mark Malick 13
Dollar General Mar '17 Booty liqr 1
See all Benbrook Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Benbrook Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Tarrant County was issued at May 19 at 3:25PM CDT

Benbrook Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Benbrook Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Benbrook, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,724 • Total comments across all topics: 281,133,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC