One dead in Benbrook blaze, two injured after jumping from second story
One male occupant was killed in the blaze and 2 other residents were injured after jumping from the second story. One man was killed in an apartment blaze and two others were injured after jumping from the second story in Benbrook early Friday, officials said.
