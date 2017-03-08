Benbrook apartment fire claims man's life
The fire occurred about midnight at the St. Nicholas Place Apartments in the 4600 block of Williams Road. Fire officials said at least 12 units were damaged and 16 to 20 people were displaced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
