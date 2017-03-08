Benbrook Boy Scouts get trailer stolen on day of big fishing trip
Troop 519 leader David Tijerina discovered the trailer missing Friday morning when he went to pick it up from a storage facility in Benbrook. The scouts were gearing up for a fishing tournament in Belton this weekend.
