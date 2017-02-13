Video shows horse getting knocked out...

Video shows horse getting knocked out at Fort Worth Stock Show rodeo

Monday Jan 30 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A Facebook Live video captured a horse running into a wall at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo on Sunday, January 29, 2017. A bucking horse at the Stock Show rodeo Sunday night crashed into a wall during competition and had to be dragged out of the arena, according to a video filmed a fan in attendance.

