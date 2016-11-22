Water Boil Order Hits Community Just ...

Water Boil Order Hits Community Just in Time for Thanksgiving

Nov 22, 2016 Read more: NBC Dallas

As some families in Benbrook's Mustang Creek Estates prepare for Thanksgiving, they received notice they will have to deal with a water boil order. "It's not a good time to think about having people in your home," said Robyn Remotigue, who sits on her neighborhood's homeowners' association board.

