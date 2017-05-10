Tracing the father of waters

Tracing the father of waters

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 6 Read more: The Advocate

Every Thursday morning, rain, snow or sleet, the four of us were at the Louisiana State Museum complex in New Orleans giving school children a tour of the buildings. We were volunteer docents for the Education Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bemidji Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marijuana post Feb '17 madblkwoman 1
tract 33,, the good ole days (Feb '07) Dec '16 T Smith 35
Murder at Leech Lake in the 1970s (Oct '12) Nov '16 wodness 2 74
Bemidji Music Thread (Oct '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 12
News Cass Lake Man Accused Of Shooting At Man, Child (Mar '10) Sep '16 Midnitebis coming 163
News Officer fatally shoots teen in Bemidji (Aug '09) Sep '16 Holding them acco... 70
Press Release (Jun '16) Jun '16 Joanne Bergman 2
See all Bemidji Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bemidji Forum Now

Bemidji Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bemidji Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bemidji, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,262 • Total comments across all topics: 280,962,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC