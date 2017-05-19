Shark! Father-and-son fishermen hook ...

Shark! Father-and-son fishermen hook a surprise in Mississippi River

Friday May 19 Read more: TwinCities

Joey Piskel and his father, Joe, had quite a surprise when they were walleye fishing in the Mississippi River in northern Minnesota on opening day last weekend. What they first thought was a muskie jaw turned out to be the 10-inch-wide jawbone from either a sand tiger or mako shark, which are found in subtropical or tropical saltwater seas.

