School Bus Crashes North of Bemidji, Emergency Personnel on Scene
Several students were injured in a school bus crash north of Bemidji Wednesday morning after a car failed to yield to a stop sign and struck a bus. Kim Melberg with Bemidji Public Schools said several students were injured, and all 26 students on the bus went to the hospital to be evaluated.
