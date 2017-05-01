One woman hurt in drive-by shooting, officers searching for vehicle
Authorities are searching for a vehicle believed to be involved in a drive-by shooting in Bemidji, Minnesota over the weekend that left one woman injured. On Saturday, April 29th just after midnight, officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of 4th Street Northwest on a report of a drive-by shooting.
