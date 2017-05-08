Drivers ID'd in Beltrami County Bus Crash
The sheriff's office identified the driver of the school bus as Patrick Russell Stout, 47, and the driver of the vehicle that struck the bus as Thomas Lee Nielsen, 29, of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Police say the collision happened at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
