Dobbs Logging named Minnesota Logger of the Year
Shown from left are Gordy Dobbs, Mary Perala , Elmer Dobbs, and Glen Dobbs of Dobbs Logging, Minnesota's Logger of the Year. The Minnesota Sustainable Forestry Initiative State Implementation Committee named Dobbs Logging as its 2017 Logger of the Year during the Minnesota Logger Education Program conference recently held in Bemidji.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business North.
Add your comments below
Bemidji Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marijuana post
|Feb '17
|madblkwoman
|1
|tract 33,, the good ole days (Feb '07)
|Dec '16
|T Smith
|35
|Murder at Leech Lake in the 1970s (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|wodness 2
|74
|Bemidji Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|12
|Cass Lake Man Accused Of Shooting At Man, Child (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Midnitebis coming
|163
|Officer fatally shoots teen in Bemidji (Aug '09)
|Sep '16
|Holding them acco...
|70
|Press Release (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Joanne Bergman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bemidji Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC