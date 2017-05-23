Anniversary: Janice and Bill Sampson,...

Anniversary: Janice and Bill Sampson, 60 years

Wednesday May 17

Bill Sampson and Janice Kosola were married April 20th, 1957, in Bemidji, Minnesota. They are both retired.

