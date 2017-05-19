a Beheada yearbook comment

a Beheada yearbook comment

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: TwinCities

A comment made by a Brainerd High School student in the 2016-17 yearbook generated sizable controversy on social media in the past day. One page of the yearbook asks students for their feelings about President Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bemidji Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marijuana post Feb '17 madblkwoman 1
tract 33,, the good ole days (Feb '07) Dec '16 T Smith 35
Murder at Leech Lake in the 1970s (Oct '12) Nov '16 wodness 2 74
Bemidji Music Thread (Oct '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 12
News Cass Lake Man Accused Of Shooting At Man, Child (Mar '10) Sep '16 Midnitebis coming 163
News Officer fatally shoots teen in Bemidji (Aug '09) Sep '16 Holding them acco... 70
Press Release (Jun '16) Jun '16 Joanne Bergman 2
See all Bemidji Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bemidji Forum Now

Bemidji Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bemidji Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Bemidji, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,525 • Total comments across all topics: 281,272,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC