Northland roads glaze over in latest ...

Northland roads glaze over in latest winter storm

Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: WKOW-TV

The Hibbing Police Department made a Facebook post Tuesday night stating that ice had already started to build up on the squad car. MnDOT lists MN 61 near Grand Portage as partially covered with ice between Lupien Lane in Grand Marais and Pigeon River Bridge, as well as the Canadian Border Highway 2 near Deer River across to the Bemidji area is listed as partially covered with ice, as well as the Cass Lake area, where roads are listed as slippery.

