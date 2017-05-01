Northland roads glaze over in latest winter storm
The Hibbing Police Department made a Facebook post Tuesday night stating that ice had already started to build up on the squad car. MnDOT lists MN 61 near Grand Portage as partially covered with ice between Lupien Lane in Grand Marais and Pigeon River Bridge, as well as the Canadian Border Highway 2 near Deer River across to the Bemidji area is listed as partially covered with ice, as well as the Cass Lake area, where roads are listed as slippery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Bemidji Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marijuana post
|Feb '17
|madblkwoman
|1
|tract 33,, the good ole days (Feb '07)
|Dec '16
|T Smith
|35
|Murder at Leech Lake in the 1970s (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|wodness 2
|74
|Bemidji Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|12
|Cass Lake Man Accused Of Shooting At Man, Child (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Midnitebis coming
|163
|Officer fatally shoots teen in Bemidji (Aug '09)
|Sep '16
|Holding them acco...
|70
|Press Release (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Joanne Bergman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bemidji Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC