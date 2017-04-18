North Dakota men's hockey team to host Minnesota next season
The University of North Dakota men's hockey team next season will play four non-conference series against former Western Collegiate Hockey Association opponents. UND will have road matchups with Alaska Anchorage and Wisconsin, a home series against Minnesota and a home-and-home set with Bemidji State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Bemidji Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marijuana post
|Feb '17
|madblkwoman
|1
|tract 33,, the good ole days (Feb '07)
|Dec '16
|T Smith
|35
|Murder at Leech Lake in the 1970s (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|wodness 2
|74
|Bemidji Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|12
|Cass Lake Man Accused Of Shooting At Man, Child (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Midnitebis coming
|163
|Officer fatally shoots teen in Bemidji (Aug '09)
|Sep '16
|Holding them acco...
|70
|Press Release (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Joanne Bergman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bemidji Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC