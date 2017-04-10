New walleye regs for Upper Red Lake
Anglers fishing Upper Red Lake in northwestern Minnesota this spring will be able to keep four walleye of which only one may be longer than 17 inches, according to the Department of Natural Resources. These new regulations, effective on the walleye fishing opener May 13, allow one more fish in the daily bag than the regulations that were in place in the winter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Bemidji Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marijuana post
|Feb '17
|madblkwoman
|1
|tract 33,, the good ole days (Feb '07)
|Dec '16
|T Smith
|35
|Murder at Leech Lake in the 1970s (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|wodness 2
|74
|Bemidji Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|12
|Cass Lake Man Accused Of Shooting At Man, Child (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Midnitebis coming
|163
|Officer fatally shoots teen in Bemidji (Aug '09)
|Sep '16
|Holding them acco...
|70
|Press Release (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Joanne Bergman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bemidji Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC