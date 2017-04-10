M.D. Stittsworth Co. Plans Bemidji Expansion Project

M.D. Stittsworth Co., a family-owned meat market that has been operating in Bemidji for nearly 25 years, is planning a $1.86 million expansion that will enable the business to sell its products to wholesalers under the company brand name and private labels. The company expects to add 26 jobs in the expansion, which will include a mobile slaughter facility and a new manufacturing and processing plant in the Bemidji Industrial Park.

