Lake names for Sun Country planes
Sun Country Airlines is hosting a brunch inside its hangar to unveil the first of its aircraft that will be renamed after a lake in Minnesota, along with individual artwork for each plane. The first one they will reveal is named Lake Bemidji with artwork by Mark Herman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bemidji Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marijuana post
|Feb '17
|madblkwoman
|1
|tract 33,, the good ole days (Feb '07)
|Dec '16
|T Smith
|35
|Murder at Leech Lake in the 1970s (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|wodness 2
|74
|Bemidji Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|12
|Cass Lake Man Accused Of Shooting At Man, Child (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Midnitebis coming
|163
|Officer fatally shoots teen in Bemidji (Aug '09)
|Sep '16
|Holding them acco...
|70
|Press Release (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Joanne Bergman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bemidji Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC