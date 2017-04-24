Hospital confronts dilemma of opioid addicts who are expectant moms
Ashley Benson, a mother of four who went through Sanford Bemidji Medical Center's First Steps program to help pregnant opioid addicts wean off their addictions, kissed her 4-month-old son, Grayson. Few things have been as heart-wrenching for obstetrics doctors and nurses at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center in recent years as helpless newborns hooked on the opioid drugs their mothers abused during or before pregnancy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Bemidji Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marijuana post
|Feb '17
|madblkwoman
|1
|tract 33,, the good ole days (Feb '07)
|Dec '16
|T Smith
|35
|Murder at Leech Lake in the 1970s (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|wodness 2
|74
|Bemidji Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|12
|Cass Lake Man Accused Of Shooting At Man, Child (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Midnitebis coming
|163
|Officer fatally shoots teen in Bemidji (Aug '09)
|Sep '16
|Holding them acco...
|70
|Press Release (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Joanne Bergman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bemidji Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC