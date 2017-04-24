Hospital confronts dilemma of opioid addicts who are expectant moms

Ashley Benson, a mother of four who went through Sanford Bemidji Medical Center's First Steps program to help pregnant opioid addicts wean off their addictions, kissed her 4-month-old son, Grayson. Few things have been as heart-wrenching for obstetrics doctors and nurses at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center in recent years as helpless newborns hooked on the opioid drugs their mothers abused during or before pregnancy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.