Hospital confronts dilemma of opioid addicts who are expectant moms

Saturday Apr 22

Ashley Benson, a mother of four who went through Sanford Bemidji Medical Center's First Steps program to help pregnant opioid addicts wean off their addictions, kissed her 4-month-old son, Grayson. Few things have been as heart-wrenching for obstetrics doctors and nurses at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center in recent years as helpless newborns hooked on the opioid drugs their mothers abused during or before pregnancy.

