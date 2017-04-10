Despite a waiting list of 1,500, Minn...

Despite a waiting list of 1,500, Minnesota has room for only 144 new veterans home beds

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 1 Read more: Star Tribune

The veterans home in Minneapolis is one of five in the state. Despite a waiting list of 1,500, Minnesota can only add 144 more beds- and competition is fierce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bemidji Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marijuana post Feb '17 madblkwoman 1
tract 33,, the good ole days (Feb '07) Dec '16 T Smith 35
Murder at Leech Lake in the 1970s (Oct '12) Nov '16 wodness 2 74
Bemidji Music Thread (Oct '13) Nov '16 Musikologist 12
News Cass Lake Man Accused Of Shooting At Man, Child (Mar '10) Sep '16 Midnitebis coming 163
News Officer fatally shoots teen in Bemidji (Aug '09) Sep '16 Holding them acco... 70
Press Release (Jun '16) Jun '16 Joanne Bergman 2
See all Bemidji Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bemidji Forum Now

Bemidji Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bemidji Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Bemidji, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,395 • Total comments across all topics: 280,291,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC