An early uptick in tick bites? DNR says it's possible
Itching to get outdoors? Be aware of pests looking to get on you. A nonprofit "pest organization" says the warmer weather means summer pests, think ticks and mosquitoes, are going to be out earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
