Police Report - 3/28/17
Missing teen : Capt. Tom Lynch reported Tuesday that a ground search had been conducted Friday in the Blackduck and Funkley area of Beltrami County for Gary Tilander, 13, missing from a Bemidji youth center since Feb. 22. Lynch said the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension remains involved, but that no new leads had been reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Bemidji Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marijuana post
|Feb '17
|madblkwoman
|1
|tract 33,, the good ole days (Feb '07)
|Dec '16
|T Smith
|35
|Murder at Leech Lake in the 1970s (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|wodness 2
|74
|Bemidji Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|12
|Cass Lake Man Accused Of Shooting At Man, Child (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Midnitebis coming
|163
|Officer fatally shoots teen in Bemidji (Aug '09)
|Sep '16
|Holding them acco...
|70
|Press Release (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Joanne Bergman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bemidji Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC