Missing Bemidji 13-Year-Old Found Alive in North Dakota
After more than a month missing, 13-year-old Gary Tilander has been found alive in North Dakota, authorities say. Tilander was last seen on the morning of Feb. 22 in Bemidji.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bemidji Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marijuana post
|Feb '17
|madblkwoman
|1
|tract 33,, the good ole days (Feb '07)
|Dec '16
|T Smith
|35
|Murder at Leech Lake in the 1970s (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|wodness 2
|74
|Bemidji Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|12
|Cass Lake Man Accused Of Shooting At Man, Child (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Midnitebis coming
|163
|Officer fatally shoots teen in Bemidji (Aug '09)
|Sep '16
|Holding them acco...
|70
|Press Release (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Joanne Bergman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bemidji Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC