Asst. middle school principal charged with child solicitation
Child solicitation charges have been filed against a middle school assistant principal who is accused of creating a fake Facebook account to seek sex from a minor. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Brandon Bjerkness was taken into custody Thursday on two counts of solicitation of children to engage in sexual conduct.
