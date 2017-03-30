2 min 42 sec ago
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar's office will kick off its Minnesota Workforce Tour with a visit to Pequot Tool and Manufacturing in Jenkins at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 29. The tour serves as an opportunity for Klobuchar's staff to meet with local business and education leaders across central and northern Minnesota to discuss initiatives that help bridge ... (more)
Bemidji Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marijuana post
|Feb '17
|madblkwoman
|1
|tract 33,, the good ole days (Feb '07)
|Dec '16
|T Smith
|35
|Murder at Leech Lake in the 1970s (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|wodness 2
|74
|Bemidji Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|12
|Cass Lake Man Accused Of Shooting At Man, Child (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Midnitebis coming
|163
|Officer fatally shoots teen in Bemidji (Aug '09)
|Sep '16
|Holding them acco...
|70
|Press Release (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Joanne Bergman
|2
