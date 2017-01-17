Tick-triggered allergy surfaces in northern Minnesota, Wisconsin
Suzanne Keithley-Myers was diagnosed with an allergy to "alpha gal," a sugar found in red meat, after being bitten by ticks on the Iron Range in June. Here, she's seen with her children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business North.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bemidji Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tract 33,, the good ole days (Feb '07)
|Dec '16
|T Smith
|35
|Murder at Leech Lake in the 1970s (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|wodness 2
|74
|Bemidji Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|12
|Cass Lake Man Accused Of Shooting At Man, Child (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Midnitebis coming
|163
|Officer fatally shoots teen in Bemidji (Aug '09)
|Sep '16
|Holding them acco...
|70
|Press Release (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Joanne Bergman
|2
|Debate: Nuclear Power - Cass Lake, MN (Mar '11)
|Mar '16
|New guy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bemidji Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC