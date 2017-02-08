Starting clear, Mississippi River heavily polluted as it flows into Twin Cities1 hour ago
Canoeists that started at the headwaters of the Mississippi River paddle through northern Minnesota in this 2010 file photo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pequot Lakes Echo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bemidji Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tract 33,, the good ole days (Feb '07)
|Dec '16
|T Smith
|35
|Murder at Leech Lake in the 1970s (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|wodness 2
|74
|Bemidji Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|12
|Cass Lake Man Accused Of Shooting At Man, Child (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Midnitebis coming
|163
|Officer fatally shoots teen in Bemidji (Aug '09)
|Sep '16
|Holding them acco...
|70
|Press Release (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Joanne Bergman
|2
|Debate: Nuclear Power - Cass Lake, MN (Mar '11)
|Mar '16
|New guy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bemidji Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC