Police: two arrested in November after marijuana, $6K worth of meth found in vehicle
Police have released details regarding a drug bust that led two people to be arrested in western Sioux Falls back in November. Shaun Olson, Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bemidji Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tract 33,, the good ole days (Feb '07)
|Dec '16
|T Smith
|35
|Murder at Leech Lake in the 1970s (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|wodness 2
|74
|Bemidji Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|12
|Cass Lake Man Accused Of Shooting At Man, Child (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Midnitebis coming
|163
|Officer fatally shoots teen in Bemidji (Aug '09)
|Sep '16
|Holding them acco...
|70
|Press Release (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Joanne Bergman
|2
|Debate: Nuclear Power - Cass Lake, MN (Mar '11)
|Mar '16
|New guy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bemidji Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC