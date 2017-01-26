Missing Minnesotans: Kevin Ayotte
Kevin was only 3 years old when he and the family dog disappeared from their home outside Bemidji. The dog came back, but the little boy was never found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bemidji Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tract 33,, the good ole days (Feb '07)
|Dec '16
|T Smith
|35
|Murder at Leech Lake in the 1970s (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|wodness 2
|74
|Bemidji Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|12
|Cass Lake Man Accused Of Shooting At Man, Child (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Midnitebis coming
|163
|Officer fatally shoots teen in Bemidji (Aug '09)
|Sep '16
|Holding them acco...
|70
|Press Release (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Joanne Bergman
|2
|Debate: Nuclear Power - Cass Lake, MN (Mar '11)
|Mar '16
|New guy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bemidji Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC